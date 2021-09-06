Suspect arrested for threatening neighbors with machete and flare gun

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — A man was arrested by police on Monday for allegedly threatening his Brine Drive neighbors with a machete and flare gun.

On location, the responding patrol met one of the neighbors who was threatened by the suspect, with initials J.R.N. whos is also known as “Jenkey”, with a firearm and a machete. The neighbor also pointed out the location of the suspect and gave a description.

The suspect who was in the adjacent yard was approached by patrol. He was still in possession of the machete and what was later determined to be a flare gun. He vehemently opposed his arrest, but officer succeeding in handcuffing him and transported him to the Philipsburg Police Station where he’s detained pending further investigation.

The machete an flare gun were confiscated.

Police issued 76 fines over three days

A total of 76 fines were issued in traffic controls conducted by police officers on August 30-September 1. The controls focused on issuing fines to drivers whose vehicles did not meet the technical driving requirements, for the absence of helmets and seatbelts, and to catch road tax dodgers.

Drivers reminded by police to have all vehilce-related documents at all times this includes having their driver’s licence when operating a vehicle. Adhering to all traffic rules when using the road is paramount.

The traffic controls also doubled as training for rookie police officer with the goal of helping them better their skills while improving service to the community. The controls were under the supervision of the police training instructors and senior police officers.

KPSM will execute frequent controls for the safety of the community.