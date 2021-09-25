SSSD hosting time management workshop to help students

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — For many students time management can be a challenge and time lost cannot regained. Some students indicate that they do not have enough time to get done what needs to be done but Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport is here to help.

(SSSD) is hosting a free time management workshop entitled “Making Your Time Count” on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM. This workshop will be held online and aimed at students in the last two years of secondary school and recent graduates.

Participants in this workshop will critically analyze aspects of their daily activities with the aim of being able to maximize on or use their time more efficiently. Some tips and tools will also be highlighted so that students can get more out of life.

Students are encouraged to register, in advance for the workshop so an invitation can be emailed to them, students may also click on the link on the Student Support Services Division Facebook page. If parents or students have any questions on this workshop, they can contact the Student Support Services Division at telephone 543-1235 or studentsupportservices@sintmaartengov.org for more information.