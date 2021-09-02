Police seek assistance in “Coconut Man” case

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM seeks the community’s assistance in the tragic case of the “Coco or Coconut Man” who sadly passed away on August 16, 2021, from the severe injuries he sustained from unknown persons who broke-and-entered at a popular restaurant on Welfare Road on April 20, 2021.

Police request anyone with knowledge or information about this incident that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the KPSM Detectives Department on + 1 721 542 2222, extension 208, 223, or 214 or call the anonymous tip line 9300 to leave information.

The investigation into the ill-treatment of “Coconut Man” has been ongoing since the incident in April and continues now as an investigation into the circumstances related to his death.

“Coconut Man” died at Sint Maarten Medical Center where he was being treated for his severe injuries since he was found lying on the ground at the back of the restaurant where he had resided. He was found by police officers and ambulance personnel in a critical condition. He was treated at the scene and taken to SMMC where some four months later he passed away.