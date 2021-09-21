Minister Ottley invited to serve as member of the Committee on Credentials at PAHO/WHO Directing Council

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — The Directing Council of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), 73rd Session of the Regional Committee of the World Health Organization (WHO) for the Americas, has invited the Honorable Omar Ottley, Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour to serve as a member of the Committee on Credentials of the 59th Session, from September 20th- 24th, 2021.

The PAHO Directing Council meets annually to discuss constitutional, program policy, administrative and financial matters, elect Member States to serve on Boards and Committees, and present awards.

As a member of the Committee on Credentials, Minister Ottley will work with representatives of two other Member States to evaluate all the Delegations’ credentials. The role will also require reporting on pending accreditation.

Accreditation is an essential step in the procedural process. It recognizes those Member States eligible to vote on critical public health program policy matters relevant to the Caribbean and Latin American countries.

The epidemiological situation resulting from the current COVID-19 pandemic and related public health restrictions preclude the possibility of holding the Directing Council in its traditional in-person format. Thus it will be held virtually, using video conferencing technologies.

“This invitation brings me great joy because it provides another opportunity for knowledge transfer among members of the Caribbean, Pan American Region and the world by extension,” said Minister Ottley. “It also allows Sint Maarten to build on its thriving relationship with PAHO/WHO and it showcases the island’s commitment to continuous progression.”

The Government of Sint Maarten is currently working with PAHO/WHO on various projects to combat public health issues and improve the country’s response in key areas such as non-communicable diseases, mental health and disaster preparedness.

