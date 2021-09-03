“Applying to Schools in the Netherlands” workshop to be held on Sept. 9

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Students looking to continue their studies in the Netherlands are urged to sign up for and attend the free online workshop organized by Student Support Services Division of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport and entitled “Applying to Schools in the Netherlands.”

This workshop is aimed at students from all the sections of the diverse education system on St. Maarten and will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm. Vocational as well as academic tracts and schools with Dutch or English language instruction in the Netherlands will be covered.

According to SSSD officials, on St. Maarten there are students from varying educational backgrounds and students should know that the process of applying to schools is not the same for all students. They added that

with technology at our fingertips, for some students applying to schools in the Netherlands can be just a few clicks away and then waiting for an answer from the school while for others, however, the task of applying to schools can be daunting and they may not know where to start. Students also have to know the educational system in the Netherlands.

The “Applying to Schools in the Netherlands” workshop is aimed at students in the last two years of secondary school or recent graduates, in particular. Educational changes occur frequently in the Netherlands and it is important for students to know of such, SSSD officials said.

“Requirements for admissions may vary from school to school and admission may not be granted with a diploma or decent grades. For example some schools have interviews, language tests and other requirements and students should know this,” SSSD officials indicated.

Parents are urged to encourage their children to participate in this workshop. Students are encouraged to register, in advance, for the workshop so an invitation can be emailed to them. Students may also click on the link on the Student Support Services Division Facebook page to participate in the workshop. If parents or students have any questions on these workshops, they can contact the Student Support Services Division at telephone 543-1235 or studentsupportservices@sintmaartengov.org for more information.

The Student Support Services Division (SSSD) provides services to students referred by the schools such as psychological services, counseling services, social work services, educational diagnostic services, speech language pathology services. SSSD also provides general services such as career services, parent sessions and crisis response.