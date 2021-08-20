US visitors, Wever donate hand sanitizing unit to Creative Learning Afternoon School

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The saying goes “Good deeds, rewards good deeds” and former Minister Chris Wever’s recent good deeds towards children have drawn the attention of several like-minded people who have stepped up to assist and add to his efforts.

This time, it was visitors from Texas who were on the island and heard about Wever’s efforts to supply less fortunate children with school bags and school supplies. Neddra King and Mia Smith are on vacation and wanted to contribute to a good cause. Just so happens, they ran into the right person.

Wever explained to them that he knew of a local afternoon school that was in need of a hand sanitizing unit so that the students in their care can easily sanitize their hands when they arrive daily at the school. On Monday Wever met with King and Smith who donated the funds to purchase the sanitizing unit.

On Tuesday Wever in turn delivered the unit to the Creative Learning Afternoon School and its Director Nalai Agard, who thanked the visiting friends and Wever for their generous contribution to the children.

“It not only does the soul good to assist others in need, but it is our responsibility as citizens in this small community to do so when we can. It is amazing when you do good in the benefit of others, how many doors open giving you the opportunity to do even more. I would like to thank Neddra and Mia for having big hearts and wanting to help the children of St. Maarten and for choosing the destination to vacation in the first place,” Wever said.

In the past few weeks has directly and indirectly assisted almost 100 children less fortunate children on St. Maarten.