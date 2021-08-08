Minister Ottley: Night life set to scale back to 11pm.

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Omar Ottley held a meeting with club night life business owners, beach bar owners, directors and managers from Dutch Sint Maarten.

The purpose of the meeting was to ensure a safe environment for patrons and to avoid COVID clusters within the respective establishment. Minister Ottley wanted the parties to understand the seriousness of COVID-19 and to give them time to establish the protocols moving forward. “ I will continue to say, we must work together to get through this pandemic” Minister Ottley stated.

All parties acknowledged and underlined the need for the measures to regulate business operations in a safe and responsible manner, in order to maintain public health safety.

It was agreed upon, that at 11pm businesses must close, this will go into effect as of Sunday August 8th for a period of two (2) weeks. During this time, arrangements can be made to put health management systems in place, via an app and QR codes.

Minister Ottley urges the public to remain cautious and be patient, as he puts the health of the community first by scaling back on the night life hours. If you have not been vaccinated, please consider doing so for the safety of yourself and your loved ones.