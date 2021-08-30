Minister Lawrence: Together Everyone Achieves more

PHILIPSBURG, SINT MAARTEN – Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunications (Ministry TEATT) Hon. Roger Lawrence would like to acknowledge and celebrate the work and dedication that has been put into the recovery of the Princess Juliana International Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project.

The direction taken in the rebuilding and modernization of the hurricane damaged terminal is the result of solid teamwork, and the avenue needed to continue to move forward with other imperative infrastructure projects. This is the start, and the success of these endeavors will demonstrate that, “Together Everyone Achieves More”.

In moving forward, as an immediate order of business, the Minister will focus on communication, teamwork, and execution.

He will also concentrate on investment, which is key to the growth of Sint Maarten, building on our country’s image as a reputable place where people want to travel and invest. This will involve working on the accessibility of doing business as a high priority and ensuring that the Ministry of TEATT achieves the strategic objectives of the government.

The Minister and team will be establishing a framework for reviving the tourism industry based on both resilience, and flexibility. As the island grows in all sectors an additional point of focus will be improved Internet connectivity on the island, bringing new innovative products, experiences, and services to a broader market.

It will be strategic for Sint Maarten to influence, attract, and position ourselves as a destination with a strong brand image. The ultimate goal is to elevate the overall experience for residents and guests alike.

In closing, Minister Lawrence brings attention to the rise of COVID-19 cases, he reiterates the importance of adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines, hand hygiene, wearing of face coverings, and physical distancing.

The pandemic is not yet over, and it is important to continue to utilize all preventive measures available, regardless of your vaccination status. Reminding everyone to stay vigilant and take precaution, it is imperative that we all do our part to stop its spread.

Sint Maarten is our home, and we all participate in the growth of the island, let’s continue to elevate. Together Everyone Achieves More.