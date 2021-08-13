Community advised to monitor the progress of Potential Tropical Cyclone #7. Tropical Storm Watch Likely

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Fire Department/Office of Disaster Management (ODM) Fire Chief Clive Richardson is calling on the community to closely monitor the progress of Potential Tropical Cyclone #7 (TC#7).

According to the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS), TC#7 on Friday morning was approximately 930 miles southeast of Sint Maarten.

This system is being closely monitored by ODM and MDS as it is expected to approach the Lesser Antilles this weekend, and therefore residents and the business community are also advised to follow official weather reports.

In MDS Special Weather Statement on Friday morning, impacts on the local area are possible Saturday night through Sunday with heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

A Tropical Storm Watch may be issued for Sint Maarten later today. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area within 48 hours.

The Prime Minister and Chairlady of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), Hon. Silveria Jacobs, earlier this week called on residents to remain vigilant and prepared at all times, and to monitor official reports regarding tropical weather systems from Government authorized broadcasts.

For general information about preparing prior to a storm/hurricane strike, visit the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.”

Listen to the Government Radio station – 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane.

For official weather-related information, check out the website of the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or via www.facebook.com/sxmweather

The remaining names for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season are: Grace, Henri, Ida, Julian, Kate, Larry, Mindy, Nicholas, Odette, Peter, Rose, Sam, Teresa, Victor and Wanda.