SXM ACHIEVERS Toastmasters Club Making Huge Waves

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The SXM Achievers Club started the 2020-2021 Toastmasters year with a challenge to its members to reach for higher heights by committing to achieving at least 1 educational goal for the term, while the aim was to strive to achieve a Triple Crown (3 goals in 1 educational year).

Several members took the dare which allowed the club to be the first in its territory to achieve the highly coveted distinction of President’s Distinguished Club, from Toastmasters International.

Toastmasters’ recognition program is called the Distinguished Club Program (DCP). The latter is used to motivate clubs to achieve 10 goals per year thereby prompting Clubs around the globe to embark on a yearly mission to achieve or surpass them. It goes without saying that we are very proud of our members’ achievements, through which they demonstrated their commitment and consistency, said outgoing VP Education Kathia Magdeleine.

The Toastmasters educational program is structured to directly tie the achievements of club members to those of the club. This dependence of club success on their members’ achievements ensures that membership development is First Priority. For more information, please contact us through Facebook at SXM Achievers Club.