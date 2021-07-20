Motorworld Donates Storage Container for Simulation Lab at the NIPA School of Nursing

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The School of Nursing is an initiative at the National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA) as a response to the growing demand of qualified nurses on the island. In order to meet this demand, the NIPA engaged with partners – locally and internationally to develop a world class curriculum, supported by the Chamberlain University (CU) and American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC).

“It’s important for us to enhance the quality of our healthcare system on Sint Maarten, and that begins by investing in the education of our local population. Properly equipping our aspiring nurses with the tools that they need to succeed is step one in meeting that vision,” shares, Tariq Amjad, Managing Director, Motorworld Group of Companies.

The NIPA SON (School of Nursing) associates degree nursing (ADN) program prepares registered nurses (RN) for entry-level practice in a variety of health care settings for the period of two years using creative teaching strategies and modern education technology. At the core of the curriculum, is experiential learning. During the program, the students will gain their preliminary experiences in the clinical skill lab and local health care facilities. In order to move ahead with the simulation lab, there was a need for NIPA to expand their storage to house the various items and equipment. In this Simulation Lab, nursing students will work on simulations in various settings that are equal to real life care.

“The NIPA School of Nursing considers it an honor to have Motorworld as a partner, recognizing that we all benefit from qualified graduates in the field of Nursing”, commented NIPA Board. The donation of the storage container will be utilized to store items relevant to the NIPA School of Nursing, and with it free up valuable space for the expansion of the Simulation Lab.

Motorworld has always put community development at the forefront of their business model, and were thus more than happy to contribute to this great initiative through this donation. Managing Director Tariq Amjad also encourages all aspiring nurses to get in contact with NIPA to learn more about the Associates Degree in Nursing (ADN).