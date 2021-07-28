Chris Wever donates school bags with school supplies to Benjamin foster home

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Former Minister Chris Wever continued his passion of giving back to the community on Tuesday by donating school backpacks filled with essential school supplies to the New Start for Children Foundation foster home. Wever, in collaboration with Sentinel Accountants & Consultants and Arts From the Heart (Office 1), made the presentation to Sally Benjamin who runs the foster home.

Wever said for him it is simply about being a good citizen and giving back to those who might need some assistance. As the start of the school year is approaching, he chose to give back to children who might not have as much as others but who deserve nice things and vital school supplies nonetheless.

“Every child would like to begin the school year with something nice and supplies to make use of in school and to stay ahead, not fall behind. Ms. Sally and the foundation has been doing such important work with these children and trying to provide a good upbringing and as much as a normal way of life as possible. It is beyond commendable. I am happy that together with Sentinel and Arts from the Heart we were able to make it possible. My thanks goes out to those to companies who stepped up as good corporate citizens,” Wever said.

Benjamin thanked Wever for his kind donation to the children and used the opportunity to tell him about the home and her almost 50 years of work with children. “We do as much as possible to make these children feel like any other child. Circumstances is what brought them here, it wasn’t their choice. So we treat them as our on,” she said.

The home currently caters to 17 children between the age of 5 and 15. Of the 17, 15 will be attending school at the start of the new school year.