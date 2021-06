PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (Prosecutor PR) – The detention of the suspected shooter in the broad daylight shooting outside Pollo Hermanos on 1 May 2021, has been extended by the Court of First Instance to 60 days.

The suspected shooter L.B. had fled the scene after the shooting, but was later apprehended by the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM. He is charged with the possession of a firearm and marijuana.

The Court will handle this case on 18 August 2021.