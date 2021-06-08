Attorney-General to hold introductory meetings in Sint Maarten

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – Attorney-General of Curaçao and St. Maarten, and Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, Mr. Ton Maan, will hold introductory meetings on Sint Maarten as of Monday, June 7, 2021.

The Attorney-General arrived on Sint Maarten Sunday afternoon.

The Attorney-General took up his post as of April 1, but has been unable to conduct in-person meetings on Sint Maarten earlier due to the COVID-19-related lockdown in Curaçao and the resulting border closure between Sint Maarten and Curaçao.

The Attorney-General is scheduled to hold in-person introductory meetings with Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, Justice Minister Anna Richardson, and other partners in the justice chain. He has been in contact and working with all parties since his appointment, but this will be the first opportunity to meet face-to-face.

An in-person meeting was also planned with Governor Eugene Holiday. However, due to the Governor’s travels, a virtual meeting was held between the two officials.

The Attorney-General will also meet with his staff of the Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten. This office is headed by Chief Prosecutor Mirjam Mol.

Maan is no stranger to Sint Maarten having served as its chief prosecutor from 2015 to 2018. Upon completing his tenure in Sint Maarten, he was senior prosecutor/head of the organized crime unit in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The Attorney General’s Office is responsible for the management and development of policies for the Prosecutor’s Offices in Curaçao, Sint Maarten, and BES.