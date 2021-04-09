Removal of Vessels from Oyster Pond Lagoon

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), as the legally assigned custodian of the Oyster Pond Lagoon, wishes to inform of the Government’s intention to remove the shipwrecked vessels located in the above-mentioned area.

Pursuant to Article 9 of the National ordinance removal ships and wrecks (AB 2015, no.9), the owners of the remaining shipwrecks located in the Oyster Pond Lagoon are hereby informed that there remains an opportunity to remove their vessel themselves.

In accordance with Article 9 sub 1, a period of 48 hours will be given starting at the date of today’s publication, April 9th, 2021, to the owners of the remaining vessels to remove their vessels in an environmentally friendly way.

After this period, all owners forfeit their legal rights to their vessels and the Minister of VROMI will initiate a procurement procedure to have all listed remaining shipwrecks removed.

Vessel owners are requested to contact the Inspection Department of Maritime Affairs of the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (TEATT – +1-721-542-2507 or email Ellinger.Paul@sintmaartengov. org) and discuss your Plan of Approach.

These remaining shipwrecks have been listed in a so-called Vessel list, that can be perused on the Government of Sint Maarten website or after an appointment has been made at the Department of Maritime Affairs.

Each shipwreck has been numbered and its location has been GPS tagged. Photos of each shipwreck can be viewed by clicking on the number associated with the shipwreck.

Owners that have had their shipwrecks removed in the meantime are requested to also contact the Department of Maritime Affairs and provide details of the removal.