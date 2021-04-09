Caribbean Airlines CANCELLED ST.VINCENT SERVICES

Port of Spain, — Caribbean Airlines advises that due to activity of the La Soufriere Volcano, the following flights to/from St. Vincent for Saturday 10 April, 2021 are cancelled:

FLIGHT ROUTING SATURDAY 10 APRIL, 2020 BW 200 Barbados to St. Vincent BW 200 St. Vincent to Grenada BW 201 Grenada to Barbados

All passengers have been contacted and will be accommodated on next available services. Customers are advised to visit www.caribbean-airlines.com and check their FLIGHT STATUS before going to the airport or call the Caribbean Airlines Call Centres for further details.