Caribbean Airlines CANCELLED ST.VINCENT SERVICES

Port of Spain, — Caribbean Airlines advises that due to activity of the La Soufriere Volcano, the following flights to/from St. Vincent for Saturday 10 April, 2021 are cancelled:

FLIGHT

ROUTING

SATURDAY 10 APRIL, 2020
BW 200 Barbados to St. Vincent
BW 200 St. Vincent to Grenada
BW 201 Grenada to Barbados

 

All passengers have been contacted and will be accommodated on next available services. Customers are advised to visit www.caribbean-airlines.com and check their FLIGHT STATUS before going to the airport or call the Caribbean Airlines Call Centres for further details.

