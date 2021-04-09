Caribbean Airlines CANCELLED ST.VINCENT SERVICES

Port of Spain, — Caribbean Airlines advises that due to activity of the La Soufriere Volcano, the following flights to/from St. Vincent for Saturday 10 April, 2021 are cancelled:
|
FLIGHT
|
ROUTING
|
SATURDAY 10 APRIL, 2020
|BW 200
|Barbados to St. Vincent
|BW 200
|St. Vincent to Grenada
|BW 201
|Grenada to Barbados
All passengers have been contacted and will be accommodated on next available services. Customers are advised to visit www.caribbean-airlines.com and check their FLIGHT STATUS before going to the airport or call the Caribbean Airlines Call Centres for further details.