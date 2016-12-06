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MINISTER GUMBS COMMENDS OUTGOING CBCS PRESIDENT RICHARD DOORNBOSCH FOR STRENGTHENING INSTITUTIONS AND BUILDING TRUST WITH SINT MAARTEN
SIPPS to Host Closing Ceremony for Commemoration and Awareness Campaign on Dutch‑Colonial Enslavement
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HEADLINES & TOP STORIES
KPSM Recovers Multiple License Plates and Tools During Front Street Control.
PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) -- On Tuesday, August 25, 2026, officers of the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) were conducting a routine patrol...
RISE Foundation Back-to-School 2026 Supports 100 Students and Expands Reach Across...
SINT MAARTEN -- RISE Foundation has completed the core phase of its 2026 Back-to-School Support Project, providing uniforms, backpacks, school supplies and shoe assistance...
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LOCAL NEWS
Prime Minister Mercelina Celebrates WINAIR’s 65 Years of Connecting the Caribbean
PHILIPSBURG — Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, the Honorable Dr. Luc F.E. Mercelina, has congratulated Windward Islands Airways International (WINAIR) on its 65th anniversary,...
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REGION & CARIBBEAN NEWS
Statia Police News: Hit and Runs — Planned Traffic Control
Hit and Runs Sint Eustatius -- On Sunday, the 23th of August, around 6:45 PM, a hit and run took place on Dr. H.A. Korthalsweg...
Noticia policial di Boneiru
Detenshon pa buracheria públiko i pa no sigui òrdu di polis Djadumingu 23 di ougùstùs, alrededor di 6.45 or di anochi, a detené un hòmber...
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SPORTS NEWS
Training Session Ahead of Grenada Internationals
PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten — The St. Maarten Drag Racing Association (SMDRA) announces an upcoming training session for local drag racers as they prepare to...
SMSF Celebrates First Centro Caribe Sports Education Opportunity in Sports Journalism
PHILIPSBURG, SINT MAARTEN – The St. Maarten Sports Federation (SMSF) proudly celebrates another important milestone in its commitment to strengthening sport through education, capacity...
WORLD NEWS
Armed and dangerous suspect remains wanted in “Alligator” double-murder investigation
SINT MAARTEN (KPSM) – The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) and the Prosecutor’s Office are renewing their appeal for information concerning the suspected...
UPDATE: Great outcome yesterday during a multinational search effort in Eastern Caribbean waters!
U.S. Coast Guard, Dutch Coast Guard and French rescue units searching rescued an overdue boater aboard the Ocean Time sailing catamaran, Thursday afternoon, approximately...
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WEATHER FORECAST
Philipsburg
clear sky
32 ° C
32 °
31.1 °
62%
6.2m/s
0%
Wed
32 °
Thu
29 °
Fri
28 °
Sat
28 °
Sun
28 °
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WEATHER
ODM Calls on Community to Closely Monitor Weather Reports as We...
GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – According to the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS), a tropical wave moving towards the Lesser Antilles has...
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ENTERTAINMENT
EYoung Talent Fund (FoN) expands to Sint Maarten with first grant...
Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The EYoung Talent Fund (EYT FoN), established by EY Dutch Caribbean as part of its broader community impact initiatives alongside...
EYoung Talent Fund (FoN) expands to Sint Maarten with first grant...
Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The EYoung Talent Fund (EYT FoN), established by EY Dutch Caribbean as part of its broader community impact initiatives alongside...
Southwest to serve St Thomas, U.S. Virgin Island, beginning in early...
Airline begins adding new destinations to its network for the first time since 2021 DALLAS, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) intends to grow its network...
VIDEOS
Understanding Spiritual Laws by Pastor Kevin L A Ewing (Part 1...
Understanding Spiritual Laws Pt.1 Understanding Spiritual laws Pt.2 Understanding Spiritual Laws Pt.3 Understanding Spiritual laws Pt.4