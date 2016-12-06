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HEADLINES & TOP STORIES

Headlines & Top Stories

KPSM Recovers Multiple License Plates and Tools During Front Street Control.

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  PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) -- On Tuesday, August 25, 2026, officers of the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) were conducting a routine patrol...
Headlines & Top Stories

RISE Foundation Back-to-School 2026 Supports 100 Students and Expands Reach Across...

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  SINT MAARTEN -- RISE Foundation has completed the core phase of its 2026 Back-to-School Support Project, providing uniforms, backpacks, school supplies and shoe assistance...

Continuation Public meeting of Parliament regarding the draft National Ordinance stipulating...

Headlines & Top Stories

Jan Helmond steps down as Acting Kingdom Representative

English News

Armed and dangerous suspect remains wanted in “Alligator” double-murder investigation

English News

Young Man Born in the Netherlands with Roots in Sint Maarten...

English News

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LOCAL NEWS

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REGION & CARIBBEAN NEWS

English News

Statia Police News: Hit and Runs — Planned Traffic Control

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  Hit and Runs Sint Eustatius -- On Sunday, the 23th of August, around 6:45 PM, a hit and run took place on Dr. H.A. Korthalsweg...
Papiamentu News

Noticia policial di Boneiru

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  Detenshon pa buracheria públiko i pa no sigui òrdu di polis  Djadumingu 23 di ougùstùs, alrededor di 6.45 or di anochi, a detené un hòmber...

Jan Helmond steps down as Acting Kingdom Representative

English News

Armed and dangerous suspect remains wanted in “Alligator” double-murder investigation

English News

Young Man Born in the Netherlands with Roots in Sint Maarten...

English News

New Gwendoline van Putten School Building Nears Completion

English News

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SPORTS NEWS

Training Session Ahead of Grenada Internationals 

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  PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten — The St. Maarten Drag Racing Association (SMDRA) announces an upcoming training session for local drag racers as they prepare to...

SMSF Celebrates First Centro Caribe Sports Education Opportunity in Sports Journalism

Local News 721news - 0
  PHILIPSBURG, SINT MAARTEN – The St. Maarten Sports Federation (SMSF) proudly celebrates another important milestone in its commitment to strengthening sport through education, capacity...

WORLD NEWS

Armed and dangerous suspect remains wanted in “Alligator” double-murder investigation

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  SINT MAARTEN (KPSM)  – The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) and the Prosecutor’s Office are renewing their appeal for information concerning the suspected...

UPDATE: Great outcome yesterday during a multinational search effort in Eastern Caribbean waters!

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  U.S. Coast Guard, Dutch Coast Guard and French rescue units searching rescued an overdue boater aboard the Ocean Time sailing catamaran, Thursday afternoon, approximately...

Voice of the Caribbean Radio

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WEATHER

ODM Calls on Community to Closely Monitor Weather Reports as We...

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Headlines & Top Stories
  GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – According to the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS), a tropical wave moving towards the Lesser Antilles has...
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ENTERTAINMENT

Entertainment

EYoung Talent Fund (FoN) expands to Sint Maarten with first grant...

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  Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The EYoung Talent Fund (EYT FoN), established by EY Dutch Caribbean as part of its broader community impact initiatives alongside...

Trilla-G turns trial into triumph with new song, “Congratulations.”

Entertainment

LIFESTYLE

Entertainment

EYoung Talent Fund (FoN) expands to Sint Maarten with first grant...

721news - 0
  Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The EYoung Talent Fund (EYT FoN), established by EY Dutch Caribbean as part of its broader community impact initiatives alongside...

Trilla-G turns trial into triumph with new song, “Congratulations.”

Entertainment

TRAVEL

English News

Southwest to serve St Thomas, U.S. Virgin Island, beginning in early...

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  Airline begins adding new destinations to its network for the first time since 2021 DALLAS, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) intends to grow its network...

TUI Campaign and other promotional activities in the Netherlands leads to...

Lifestyle

VIDEOS

Entertainment

Understanding Spiritual Laws by Pastor Kevin L A Ewing (Part 1...

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  Understanding Spiritual Laws Pt.1 Understanding Spiritual laws Pt.2 Understanding Spiritual Laws Pt.3 Understanding Spiritual laws Pt.4

Moses’ Final WARNING – People Need To Know This

Devotion