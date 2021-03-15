Monday March 15, 2021 @ 06:00am PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN

DATE ISSUED: Monday March 15, 2021 @ 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday morning (06:00 LST) March 16, 2021
WEATHER:
Today through Tuesday morning: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F
Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:19 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
Today: Variable and light, becoming calm at times.
Tonight through Tuesday morning: Northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Daytime heating and pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere may produce some isolated showers. A weak Atlantic high pressure system will maintain mostly light winds.
Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday morning: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
The next weather forecast will be issued today at 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC).
3-DAY FORECAST
|DAY
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|WEATHER
|Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible
|Partly Cloudy/Cloud,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy
|HIGH TEMP
|30°C / 86°F
|29°C / 84°F
|29°C / 84°F
|LOW TEMP
|23°C / 73°F
|24°C / 75°F
|24°C / 75°F
|SUNRISE
|06:20 AM
|06:19 AM
|06:18 AM
|SUNSET
|06:22 PM
|06:22 PM
|06:22 PM