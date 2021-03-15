Monday March 15, 2021 @ 06:00am PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN

DATE ISSUED: Monday March 15, 2021 @ 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday morning (06:00 LST) March 16, 2021

WEATHER:

Today through Tuesday morning: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:19 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today: Variable and light, becoming calm at times.

Tonight through Tuesday morning: Northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Daytime heating and pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere may produce some isolated showers. A weak Atlantic high pressure system will maintain mostly light winds.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday morning: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC).

For further information, visit our website: www.meteosxm.com.

3-DAY FORECAST