Monday March 15, 2021 @ 06:00am PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN

DATE ISSUED: Monday March 15, 2021 @ 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday morning (06:00 LST) March 16, 2021 

WEATHER: 
Today through Tuesday morning: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:19 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: 
Today: Variable and light, becoming calm at times.

Tonight through Tuesday morning: Northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:
Daytime heating and pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere may produce some isolated showers. A weak Atlantic high pressure system will maintain mostly light winds.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to Moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday morning: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC). 

For further information, visit our website: www.meteosxm.com. 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY Monday  Tuesday  Wednesday    
WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible

 Partly Cloudy/Cloud,

Breezy,

Isolated Showers

 Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Breezy
HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F
LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F
SUNRISE 06:20 AM 06:19 AM 06:18 AM
SUNSET 06:22 PM 06:22 PM 06:22 PM

 

