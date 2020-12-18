Import requirements for food products for human consumption.

PHLIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — As many persons want to bring in food products for the holidays, the Inspectorate would like to remind everyone of the requirements and procedure.

Based on art 4 of the Public Health Decree (AB 2017 GT nr. 33) the following is required when importing food products for human consumption into the territory of Sint Maarten:

The goods are free from contamination and do not otherwise endanger public health; The goods shall not be prohibited from manufacturing, importing, holding, making available to another, applying or editing, in the European Union, the United States of America or the country of origin.

The following categories of goods, if intended for commercial use, shall be accompanied upon import into the territory by a health certificate issued by the competent authority in the country of origin/export, which shows that there is no contamination of these goods:

Dairy products; Fish and fishery products; Poultry meat and poultry meat products; Meat and meat products; and, Baby food.

The Inspectorate of VSA requires that those that are importing food products for human consumption must take the above into consideration and comply with the following requirements:

Commercial use: the food products for human consumption are imported by a business and intended for trade.

Submit a health certificate from the country of origin Provide an export certificate from the country of origin Submit a valid chamber of commerce registration (not older than 6 months) Submit a completed import notification form prior to the products leaving the country of origin

The import notification form can be requested via e-mail inspectoratevsa.sxm@gmail.com.

Personal use: the food products for human consumption are imported by an adult person , not intended for sale and weigh 10 kg or less .

No need to submit an import notification form No need to submit a health certificate All meats, fish and poultry need to be sealed properly and frozen upon arrival

The above-mentioned documents are required for import into St. Maarten to avoid confiscation/ destruction of merchandise. These requirements are being strictly enforced at all points of entry into St. Maarten.