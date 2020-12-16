UPDATE COVID: 20 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — As of December 15th, there were twenty (20) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however there was a recovery rate of twelve (12) persons; bringing the total active cases to one hundred and thirty- two (132). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand two hundred and sixty- nine (1269).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred and twenty- nine (129) people in home isolation. Three (3) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- six (26).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to one thousand one hundred and eleven (1111). One hundred and eighty- two (182) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) has tested 1670 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and CPS has tested 8856 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

We are currently seeing a drastic spike in the number of confirmed cases and strongly advise the public to adhere to the mandatory regulations implemented. It is your duty to wash your hands, wear your mask and watch your distance when in public places.