Two men arrested for trying to sell a stolen scooter online.

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — In a coordinated operation between the police patrol and the staff of the Detective Department, arrested two men suspected of the theft or fencing of a stolen scooter on Welfare Road at approximately 12:10 p.m. on 15 December 2020.

It appeared that the suspects with the initials J.E. and V.J. tried to sell a stolen scooter to the original owners via Facebook, which was stolen a few days earlier. An victim told the police that she had seen her scooter, which had been reported stolen earlier, for sale online. The victim also indicated that she had made contacted the persons who were trying to sell the scooter and that they were willing to sell the scooter to her.

After consulting with the Public Prosecutor’s Office, it was decided for the detectives would meet the sellers of the scooter at a specified location on the Welfare Road. Around 12.00 noon, the suspects J.E. and V.J. appeared at the meeting place with the stolen scooter.

Both suspects were immediately arrested by the detectives and taken to the police station where they were they are being held for questioning . The scooter that the suspects had in their possession was also confiscated. This investigation is still ongoing.