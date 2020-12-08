The Sint Maarten Heart and Stroke Foundation (SMHSF) Postpones the Car Raffle

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — In February 2020, the Sint Maarten Heart and Stroke Foundation (SMHSF) collaborated with Motorworld towards raising health awareness about the importance of the heart and the impacts of strokes. This included the announcement of a Car Raffle to assist the Foundation with raising funds to continue promoting health awareness in the community.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis that it has caused worldwide, as well as locally, on Sint Maarten, the Foundation has found it necessary to postpone the car raffle, which was planned for November 26th 2020. SMHSF has attempted to inform as many people as possible, who purchased raffle tickets, about the postponement. Unfortunately, they have been unable to reach everyone and would like to appeal to the general public by means of this press release.

Please contact us at +1721-5237887, or e-mail us sxmheartandstrokefoundation@hotmail.com for your refund. A choice can be made to give a donation. In that case, please return the stub of the raffle ticket to SMHSF and/or any of the Foundation’s members.

The Foundation encourages patients to continue to monitor their health, especially patients suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes and those having heart and stroke issues to continue to seek medical attention from their house doctors when needed.

Please call 912 if you are experiencing any symptoms such as chest pain, cold sweats, shortness of breath, face drooping or inability to move one side of your limbs. Remember a Heart Attack and a Stroke are medical emergencies, and every second counts.

The SMHSF would like to express our gratitude to the general public for their support for the past events and look forward to your continued support for future upcoming community activities.

For persons who wish to make a financial donation or contribution for our upcoming events, and community awareness programs, please do so by bank transfer or deposit with the Windward Island Bank, Guilder Account # 081309703.

Continue to practice Social Distancing, wash your hands with soap or sanitize, and wear your masks.