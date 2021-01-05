THE NEW GENERATION 2021 HYUNDAI CRETA LAUNCHED AT MOTORWORLD

Motorworld, the exclusive authorized dealership for Hyundai in St. Maarten/St. Martin and the surrounding region, launches the New Generation 2021 Hyundai Creta to its lineup of illustrious models.

Dare to be Different!

Masculine and modern with a difference, that’s the new Creta style. Creta’s jewel-like headlamps, its outsized grille and other bold details dare to be different and push the boundaries of design. From every angle, the New Generation Creta radiates supreme confidence, comfort and driving excitement, a feeling that intensifies when you push the start button.

Since the first model was introduced, the Hyundai Creta has become one of the best selling vehicles on the island, and the world, for its high-quality performance and sleek design. Continuing on this trend, the newly re-designed 2nd generation Creta provides buyers with a fresh look at the cross-over SUV – boasting more space, improved features and state-of-the-art technologies to meet the complete needs of families, professionals, entrepreneurs and young drivers, with an exemplary driving experience.

“The New Generation Creta comes fully equipped with highly evolved powertrain engines to bring not only power, but also cleaner emissions to provide a superior driving experience with smooth performance,” shares Tariq Amjad, Managing Director, Motorworld Group of Companies. “This version of the Creta is definitely going to be a game-changer among the compact SUV segment in this region. It has been crafted very carefully and is like no other vehicle that we have seen on the road; a truly modern car with a lot of versatility, and a strong, sporty design.”

Powerful, Safe and Efficient

Powerful and responsive, the new Creta’s highly evolved powertrains make driving a pure joy. Gasoline engines feature weight saving all-aluminum construction for better fuel economy and they come with Dual Overhead Camshafts plus Dual Variable Valve Timing for improved performance.

Hyundai has made significant improvements to both the exterior and interior of the 2021 Creta, for size, style and safety. Now 4,300mm in length and 1,790mm in width, the exterior of the new Creta is 20mm and 10mm bigger, respectively, than the former.

Also, now safer than before, the Creta’s exterior is made from ultra-high tensile-strength steel body, built to give it exceptional crash resistance. The improved quality of the exterior is further extended within the interior – providing drivers with more space, convenience and comfort. The platform on which the New Generation Creta was built encompasses a strong steel structure, that houses the engine and transmission in a sturdy, yet sleek design, which is further complemented by an interior design built for maximum comfort of the driver and all passengers. Dual front airbags and an anti-locking braking system are part of the standard safety equipment package.

Six (6) Drive Modes with Traction Control for hills and slippery surfaces.

The New Generation Creta comes with an amazing selection of 6 Driving Modes for your ultimate enjoyment and control.

1). Eco- for the best fuel efficiency.

2). Comfort- for the softest ride and smoothest gear transitions.

3). Sport- for the most engaging driving experience.

By regulating slip control for the right/left wheels while adjusting engine torque and gear shift patterns, the new Traction Control Mode automatically fine-tunes Creta’s front-wheel drive system to adapt to difficult driving conditions- perfect for St. Maarten’s hills, sand and slippery conditions.

4). Snow- When the roads are icy and snow-covered, this setting ensures optimal traction to keep you moving safely and confidently.

5). Mud- When tires fail to grip because of mud, this setting automatically applies the correct amount of torque to the left and right wheels to reduce slippage.

6). Sand- Driving over sand poses special challenges but selecting the Sand setting minimizes wheel slip to keep you out of trouble.

Made to stand out!

The 2021 New Generation Hyundai Creta was certainly made to stand out. Its new masculine look is accentuated through the grille’s bold rectangular latticework, holding a larger and more striking H-logo along with distinctive two-tier headlamps.

The front of the 2021 Creta boasts a signature cascading chrome grille which comes on all models to add a much more tough, masculine and sophisticated exterior appeal, which is further complemented by a long hood with muscular creases to emphasize the strength of this New Generation model. All of the 2021 New Generation Creta models come with automatic headlights, which illuminate automatically at night and turn off along with the ignition.

Motorworld proudly boasts five (5) distinctively eye-catching trims of the Creta. The Value, Advanced, Excellence, Prestige and Prestige Sport-which comes with a turbo-charged 1.4L engine and a 7-speed dual clutch transmission.

The lean new character lines over the clamshell bonnet also give life to this new personality, dressed up with a range of eight (8) exciting exterior colors to suit the driver’s taste, mood and lifestyle. From Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Phantom Black, Lava Orange, Red Mulberry, Galaxy Blue and Deep Forest, the New Generation Creta comes in a wide array of single and dual-tone colors that carry through from exterior elegance to intimate interior style and comfort.

The ULTIMATE SUV!

The Creta is truly the ULTIMATE SUV! Now, even more safe and secure than ever, the extensive STANDARD features on all models of the New Generation 2021 Creta models include:

☑️ 8” Touchscreen- Standard!

☑️ Android Auto/Apple Car Play- Standard!

☑️ Reverse Camera & Sensors- Standard!

☑️ Smart Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start- Standard!

☑️ Wireless Smartphone Charging Pad- Standard!

☑️ LED Accent Headlamps- Standard!

Additional Features on Higher Trim Models include

☑️ 8 Speaker BOSE Sound System

☑️ Panoramic Sunroof

☑️ Trio-Beam LED Headlamps, Rear LED Taillights

☑️ Electric Parking Brake and Auto Hold

☑️ Two-Tone Diamond Cut 17” Alloy Wheels

☑️ Two-tone leather powered seats

☑️ Drive Mode with Traction Control- Comfort, Eco, Sport, Snow, Mud and Sand

☑️ Electric Parking Brake and Auto Hold

☑️ Tire Pressure Monitoring System

☑️ Hill Assist Control, Electronic Stability Control

☑️ Cooled Glove Box

☑️ Anti-Theft Alarm System

In essence, the 2021 New Generation Creta has been completely redesigned and crafted to command respect. This sleek and sturdy model comes fully-equipped with numerous all-inclusive features and starts at the low price of only $21,500 or $245/ month. Fun loving and hard-working, the newly redesigned Creta has everything you need in an SUV.

Additionally, all Hyundai models come with a 5-year warranty for peace of mind. Don’t delay, contact Motorworld to get your New Generation 2021 Creta today!

