~ …St. Maarten and will be upgraded to a warning later today. ~

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will continue to strengthen over the next few days generating brisk winds and hazardous marine conditions across the local area.

Winds are expected to gradually increase later today, with higher gusts expected Thursday through Friday January 1st 2021. Gusts up to 35 mph are likely during this period. The highest wind speed reported at PJIA this morning was 15kt/17 mph.

Seas will begin to deteriorate from tonight peaking near 12 feet by Friday mainly along the

northern and eastern coast. A small craft advisory is now in effect for St. Maarten and will

be upgraded to a warning later today.

The general public in particular small craft operators and seas users should be alert and

take the necessary action.

Further information will be given in our public forecasts on our website:

www.meteosxm.com or www.facebook.com/sxmweather

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, December 30, 2020 TIME: 12:00 (16:00UTC)

Download PDF File: …STRENGTHENING HIGH PRESSURE RIDGE TO AFFECT ST.

MAARTEN…..

PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, December 30, 2020 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) December 31, 2020

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR ST MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 5:47 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northerly to Northeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 11 to 20 mph and higher gusts up to a near gale particularly in and around showers.

SYNOPSIS:

The surface pressure gradient is forecast to tighten. The result of which will be increased wind speeds affecting the region from this afternoon lasting through the next several days. Additionally, remnant moisture associated with a dissipated frontal boundary, will be quickly pushed over the local area causing fast moving isolated showers during the forecast period.

Marine conditions will be moderate to rough, today into tomorrow. However, seas are expected to deteriorate further on Thursday night and peak near 12 feet on Friday. A small craft advisory is now in effect for St Maarten. A warning will be issued as the worsening marine conditions and its expected onset draws nearer. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise extreme caution to guard against loss of life and/or property damage. Beach erosion will also be of concern, particularly along the eastern and northern shores of the Island.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to Rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and windy, becoming cloudy with brief isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Pierre

The next weather forecast will be issued today 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

For further information, visit our website: www.meteosxm.com.

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Windy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Windy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:43 AM 06:44 AM 06:44 AM SUNSET 05:47 PM 05:48 PM 05:48 PM

Meteorological Department of St. Maarten

