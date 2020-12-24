Several officers of KPSM tested positive for the corona virus 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — In an effort to continuously maintain transparency with the community the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) would like to inform the community of St.Maarten that several of our officers have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus over the last few days.

In following the CPS guidelines, these colleagues have since been in isolation and their team members, who were possibly in close contact, have been quarantined.

The building where the officers were working was immediately disinfected/sanitized.

KPSM in cooperation with CPS at the moment is following CPS front liners protocol which entails that most workers of KPSM will be have the opportunity to get tested. This in an repeatedly effort to keep the organization operational for providing safety and security for the community at large KPSM members are being urged to comply with the social distancing protocols and that of the World Health Organization as much as possible, both during service and out of service This measure includes:

Washing your hands often

Limit social gatherings and time spent in crowded places,

Wearing of masks

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

The colleagues who tested positive are doing well considering the circumstances in which they find themselves at the moment.