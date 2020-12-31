New Year Curfew in Saint-Martin from 2:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m.

MARIGOT, aint Martin — The Prefecture of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin communicates: “Derogatory measures for the night of Thursday, December 31, 2020” “As announced by the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, on Tuesday, December 29 2020, measures are taken nationwide to continue and strengthen the fight against the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

On this basis, many territories, metropolitan or West Indian, are experiencing the implementation of a reinforced curfew “relates the Prefecture of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin in a press release.

For Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy The health situation in Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy, however, makes it possible to apply “derogatory provisions. Therefore, the Prefect, in consultation with the President of the Collectivity, authorizes by way of derogation, during the night of December 31, 2020 on January 1, 2021, the opening of establishments open to the public until 2:00 am “indicates the press release.

Curfew only in Saint-Martin.

“In addition and in order to guarantee a controlled movement of people and therefore potentially virus, a curfew will be in effect on January 1, 2021 from 2:00 a.m. morning until 5 a.m. in Saint-Martin.

All travel will be prohibited during this period or must be the subject of a compelling and justified reason “mentions the press release from the Prefecture of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin.

The specific certificates are to available at the following link: https://www.gouvernement.fr/info-coronavirus/couvre-feu Checks planned on the territories. “It is also recalled the limitation of gathering to 6 people in public places.

This restriction is strongly recommended in the context of private gatherings.

As a reminder, checks will be carried out throughout the territory.

Any failure or non-compliance with the measures administrative will be subject to a fine of a minimum of 135 euros, subject to criminal prosecution and / or administrative closure “specifies the Prefecture.

All information concerning barrier measures for professionals is available at the link next: https://www.service-public.fr/particuliers/actualites/A14352 Order No. 2020-227 is also available to the public at the following link: http://www.saint-barth-saint-martin.gouv.fr/Media/Fichiers