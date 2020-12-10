Motorworld Hosts Massive Christmas Car Sale Instead of Car Show During December

COLEBAY, Sint Maarten — The Motorworld, Caribbean Auto and Audi Annual Christmas Car Show has been highly-anticipated as the biggest and best Car Show in the region. However, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Motorworld Group’s Management has decided to launch a massive Christmas Car Sale during the entire month of December instead.

“The Annual Christmas Car Show has been our signature event over these past years, which we all look forward to, as much as our customers. However, with the health and safety of our staff, the customers and the community top of mind, we have developed a different format that still allows us to provide the best possible deals on our top-selling models,” shares Tariq Amjad, Managing Director, Motorworld Group of Companies. “We will still give our customers and the general public an opportunity to enjoy the Christmas spirit, while shopping for that dream vehicle of their choice in a fun, friendly and safe atmosphere; now with several protective measures against COVID-19 in place.”

With the clearance sale at Motorworld, the Christmas spirit is already in full effect to bring good times and cheer for the holiday season. The 2020 Christmas Car Sale features remarkable deals and discounts on the top, most awarded and reliable quality brands, such as: Audi, Ford, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Mazda, Jeep, Honda, and Isuzu. Also featured, will be several All New 2021 models; such as the New Generation Hyundai Creta and Grand i10, the Volkswagen T-Cross, the Ford Ranger, and Audi SUVs.

The Christmas Car Sale showcase includes amazing discounts on ALL vehicles, including the new and the certified pre-owned/used vehicles. The entire stock is on sale, with special promotions on the following models:

Hyundai Tucson – $4,000 Off

Hyundai Creta – $3,000 Off

Hyundai Venue – $1,000 Off

Honda CR-V – $2,000 Off

Mazda CX-5 – $1,500 Off

Ford EcoSport – $2,000 Off

Volkswagen Jetta – $1,500 Off

Volkswagen T-Cross – $1,000 Off

Numerous certified pre-owned vehicles

And MUCH MORE!

For those interested in commercial trucks, discounts of up to $10,000 are available off several 2019 models of the durable Hyundai and Isuzu trucks, built for business and, made to last “For Life!” Zero deposit on select commercial trucks is also available through Motorworld’s Lease Department.

In addition, Motorworld now provides an all-inclusive “Straight Lease” program which presents customers with the opportunity to get a vehicle that includes insurance, registration and general maintenance at an affordable monthly price, along with the possibility to change vehicles every three (3) years.

All vehicles are discounted throughout the entire month of December, along with low interest rates on car loans and affordable finance packages, which banks reserve especially for Motorworld’s Christmas Car Sale. The first three monthly payments will be FREE from participating banks (i.e. WIB), with two monthly payments guaranteed by Motorworld Group of Companies. This allows customers to take advantage of the car promotions, with the peace of mind that the first 2-3 months of payments are already covered, courtesy of Motorworld and select participating banks, plus a free gift of choice, such as a 50” 4K Smart TV.

Participating banks include: Windward Islands Bank, RBC Bank, PSB and CIBC First Caribbean International Bank. Several banks will be offering their best rates only during this promotion in December. Zero down payment (100% financing) is also available. Loan officers from some of the participating banks will be at Motorworld’s showroom on certain days during the month to make it even more convenient for customers. PSB will be available for on the spot bank financing on Thursdays and RBC is available on Fridays.

“Therefore, it is essential to visit Motorworld prepared with all the required paperwork and get proformas on the model of your choice before the end of December, 2020 to seal these great deals!” says Amjad. Customers are encouraged to organize their necessary documents in advance, and bring along the paperwork required in order to take advantage of the finance packages that the banks will be making available during the Christmas Car Sale. For further information on the required documents, please go to www.motorworldgroupsxm.com.

Additionally, with every purchase, customers also get a free gift of their choice such as a 50″ 4K Smart TV, iPad,15″ Laptop or, a gift certificate from Pandora valued at $400. All customers are also entered to win free giveaways such as a $250 grocery shopping voucher courtesy of Windward Islands Bank.

There is also something in store for existing loyal customers. Everyone is encouraged to bring a friend/family/associate and earn up to $150 for each new customer referred to Motorworld, who purchases a vehicle. Be sure to contact the Sales Consultants at Motorworld in advance for further details, as they are also driven to share the wonderful promotions available for everyone to leave feeling satisfied, merry and bright.

Motorworld’s dedicated teams in Colebay and Galisbay are extremely excited and welcome all their long-time, valued customers, as well as, all new customers to join us to bring in the Christmas Season with style, in a new dream vehicle.