Ministry VROMI Traffic Alert: Partial  Closure of Hulda B. Richardson Road  

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, & Infrastructure (Ministry VROMI), announces partial road closure of Hulda B. Richardson Road on Tuesday, December 08, 2020.

The partial road closure is on Hulda B. Richardson Road from the intersection of Middle region road until Bimini Road on Tuesday, December 08, 2020, from 9.00 pm until Wednesday, December 09, 2020, at 4.00 am.

The road closure is in connection with road crossing work that needs to be carried out on Hulda B. Richardson Road. Contractors involved in this work will be UTC and Washington Construction.

Motorists are advised to be vigilant and observant of the traffic diversion signs.

Ministry VROMI apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.