Ministry of Justice launches Ministry’s website, Immigration website to follow in 2021

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — After several months of development, the Ministry of Justice is proud to announce the launch of its new website, www.ministryofjustice.sx

The new website will be accessible to the public as of December 1st, 2020.

Upon taking office, the Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson, deemed it necessary to develop a website for the Ministry of Justice that provides a wide overview of information about the Ministry and its respective Departments.

The website has multiple functionalities, such as general information about the nine (9) departments that fall under the umbrella of the Ministry of Justice, their responsibilities, upcoming projects, news releases and contact information.

In addition, there is also a suggestion and complaint section, where persons will be able to offer their suggestions for improvement and file complaints.

In the first quarter of 2021, the Immigration and Border Protection website will also be launched. Due to the multiple services this specific Department provides the public, the Ministry is busy developing ways to become more efficient and eliminate the various challenges that arise that ultimately causes a backlog.

The website for Immigration-related services will be available in different languages as Sint Maarten prides itself on being home to many persons of various nationalities and backgrounds. All goes well, applicants will be able to complete and upload their residency applications online. Thereafter, an email response and confirmation will be sent with an appointment date to appear at the Immigration Department.

“It is imperative for the public to have easy access to up-to-date, accurate information, and to enhance the service level we provide. Given the COVID-19 reality and the impact it has had around the world, makes it evident and highly important to have information accessible online. This serves as an opportune time to upgrade and begin streamlining our processes”. stated Minister Richardson.

The Minister is elated with the website’s development for St. Maarten and is looking forward to more positive and professional enhancements within the Ministry of Justice.