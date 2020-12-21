LUPS Student Government and Griffins organized a Food & Toy drive.

CAYHILL, Sint Maarten , — This year, under the leadership of Sahil Khatnani, the 2020-2021 LUPS Student Government President, along with the Griffins, a Food and Toy drive was organized in order to help as many people as they could during these challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many of the LU families made donations and this we greatly appreciate. The food and toys were distributed among three organizations on the island, who expressed their gratitude for what the students were able to contribute.

On behalf of the LUPS Student Government and the Griffins, we wish everyone a safe and enjoyable Christmas holiday and a prosperous 2021.

Editor Note:

Managing Director of 721news Gromyko Wilson would like to thank, the LUPS Student Government and the Griffins for their donation and 721news will make sure to pass on this donation in a silent way to the families who are going thru some difficult moments.



