Four young ladies hospitalized after car accident

Two of the young ladies may have to be flown out for further advance medical attention as they are in critical condition.

COLEBAY, Sint Maarten — Four young ladies are currently at the St. Maarten Medical Center after a serious car accident on the Welfare Road early (3:30am) Sunday morning in the area of Domino’s Pizza/ReMax real estate office and Cappuccino Diner.

Apparently the ladies were on their way home, when the driver of a Mitsubishi Lancer lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a sign. The fire department was also summon to the accident scene as one of the passengers was stuck.

With the two ambulances all 4 victims were transported to the St. Maarten Medical Center for further treatment.

The traffic department is busy with the investigation.

