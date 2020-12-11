CPS Reminds those in Quarantine/Isolation to Follow the Guidelines to Save Lives by Staying at Home

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Service (CPS) a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), would like to reiterate to the persons currently in quarantine and in isolation, that they must adhere to the guidelines as issued by CPS. AS of late, CPS has noted poor compliance in persons who have been instructed to quarantine or isolate for the duration of 14 days which coincides with the maximum incubation period of COVID-19.

Adherence to the guidelines will protect the community overall especially the most vulnerable such as seniors and those with underlying health conditions. This measure can also contribute to minimizing the number of COVID-19 cases.

CPS pleads with those who fall under the two areas – quarantine and isolation – to stay at home and help save lives and collectively protecting our society and health.

The preventive measures such as wearing a face mask; keeping a two (2) meter distance; washing your hands frequently, will protect the health of others within and outside of your household.

Persons are requested to stay in isolation/quarantine as this measure lessens the exposure to others and helps in reducing the risks of spreading the COVID-19 virus to others.

Staying indoors and at home during your isolation and/or quarantine period means that you are not to go to the doctor (unless in an emergency), the bank, the stores, or the supermarket. Seek assistance from your close circle for the time you are in quarantine or isolation.

Persons are also reminded to practice good respiratory hygiene – covering mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, using tissues and disposing of them correctly; washing your hands immediately after disposing of tissue and avoiding touching one’s eyes, nose or mouth.

Your compliance with the prescribed measures can protect your family, friends and colleagues, leading to less anxiety, and collectively contributing to a healthier and safer Sint Maarten.