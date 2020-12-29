COVID UPDATE: On December 28, CPS confirm the 27th covid-19 death, Panneflek extends his deepest sympathy

10 COVID-19 recoveries today

PHILIPSBURG— The Honorable Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour (VSA) Richard Panneflek extends his deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Sint Maarten’s 27th Covid-19 victim, who passed away. He wishes the family peace and strength during their time of bereavement.

As of December 28th; the number of confirmed cases remains at one thousand four hundred and eleven (1411) due to pending results from testing done yesterday. Ten (10) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to eighty six (86).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring eighty two (82) people in home isolation. Four (4) patients remains hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 has increased to twenty seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to one thousand two hundred and ninety eight (1298). One hundred and seventy one (171) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) have tested 1840 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), while CPS tested 9775 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Minister Panneflek urges the public to stay at home if you have been exposed to someone with the virus or experiencing flu-like symptoms. In efforts to control the spread of the virus, continue to wash or sanitize your hands frequently, wear a mask and maintain your 2-meter distance.

50 COVID-19 recoveries today

As of December 27th, there were eighteen (18) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however fifty (50) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to ninety seven (97). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand four hundred and eleven (1411).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring ninety three (93) people in home isolation. Four (4) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- six (26).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to one thousand two hundred and eighty eight (1288). One hundred and ninety seven (197) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) have tested 1819 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), while CPS tested 9775 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Continue to remain vigilant when in public places. It is important to wear a mask, maintain a social distance of 2-meters, practice good hand hygiene and be cautious when in large gatherings. It is your duty to protect yourself and your loved ones.