COVID UPDATE: DECEMBER 23 – 25, 2020

8 confirmed COVID-19 cases today

As of December 25th, there were eight (8) persons who tested positive for COVID-19. There was a recovery rate of zero (0) cases. The total active cases is now one hundred and twenty- nine (129). The total number of confirmed cases is one thousand three hundred and ninety- three (1393).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred and twenty- four (124) people in home isolation. Five (5) patients remains hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- six (26).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten remains at one thousand two hundred and thirty- eight (1238). Two hundred and nineteen (219) people remains in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) have tested 1783 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), while CPS tested 9775 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Minister Panneflek wishes all residents and visitors a Merry Christmas. As you celebrate with your family and friends remember to wash or sanitize your hands frequently, wear a mask and maintain your 2-meter distance.

15 confirmed COVID-19 cases today

As of December 24th, there were fifteen (15) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however (3) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to one hundred and twenty- one (121). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand three hundred and eighty- five (1385).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred and sixteen (116) people in home isolation. Five (5) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- six (26).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to one thousand two hundred and thirty- eight (1238). Two hundred and nineteen (219) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) have tested 1777 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), while CPS tested 9775 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Minister Panneflek wishes all a season of gladness, a season of cheer and good health. Merry Christmas to all.

8 confirmed COVID-19 cases today

As of December 23rd, there were eight (8) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however twenty- one (21) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to one hundred and nine (109). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand three hundred and seventy (1370).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred and five (105) people in home isolation. Four (4) patients remains hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- six (26).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to one thousand two hundred and thirty- five (1235). Two hundred and forty- seven (247) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) have tested 1768 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), while CPS tested 9775 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Minister Panneflek wishes all a happy and safe holidays and encourages the public to refrain from mass gatherings, wash or sanitize your hands frequently, wear a mask and maintain your 2-meter distance.

24 confirmed COVID-19 cases today

As of December 22nd, there were twenty- four (24) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however there was a recovery rate of twelve (12) persons; bringing the total active cases to one hundred and twenty- two (122). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand three hundred and sixty- two (1362).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred and eighteen (118) people in home isolation. Four (4) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- six (26).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to one thousand two hundred and fourteen (1214). Two hundred and twenty- eight (228) people remains in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) has tested 1756 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and CPS has tested 9775 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

In efforts to control the spread of the virus; refrain from mass gatherings, wash or sanitize your hands frequently, wear a mask and watch your distance. It is your civil duty to protect yourself and your family.