COVID UPDATE BETWEEN NOVEMBER 29th, — DECEMBER 1st, 2020

UPDATE: NOVEMBER 29 2020 COVID UPDATE



4 confirmed COVID-19 cases today

As of November 29th, there were four (4) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; increasing the total active cases to ninety- four (94). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand and sixty- six (1066).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring ninety- one (91) people in home isolation. Three (3) patients are currently hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- five (25).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten remains at nine hundred and forty- seven (947). One hundred and ninety- eight (198) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) has tested 1448 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and CPS has tested 7200 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Minister Panneflek would like to reiterate to the public; the importance of following the mandatory regulations implemented this holiday season. COVID-19 (coronavirus) cannot be detected by looking at someone who may be asymptomatic, so make it a priority and wear your mask, maintain a social distance of 2-meters, practice good hand hygiene and be mindful of large gatherings.



UPDATE: NOVEMBER 30 2020 COVID UPDATE



17 COVID-19 recoveries today

As of November 30th, there were three (3) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however there was a recovery rate of seventeen (17) persons; bringing the total active cases to eighty (80). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand and sixty- six (1069).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring seventy- five (75) people in home isolation. Five (5) patients are currently hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- five (25).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to nine hundred and sixty- four (964). One hundred and seventy- three (173) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) has tested 1473 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and CPS has tested 7586 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Please remain vigilant and continue to play your part by safeguarding yourself and your loved ones this holiday season.

UPDATE: DECEMBER 1st, 2020 COVID UPDATE

9 COVID-19 recoveries today

As of December 1st, there were three (3) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however there was a recovery rate of nine (9) persons; bringing the total active cases to seventy- four (74). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand and seventy- two (1072).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring seventy (70) people in home isolation. Four (4) patients are currently hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- five (25).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to nine hundred and seventy- three (973). One hundred and seventy- three (173) people remains in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) has tested 1448 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and CPS has tested 7586 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Minister Panneflek reminds all to continue wearing your mask, maintaining a social distance of 2-meters, and practicing good hand hygiene. It is your duty to protect yourself and the ones you love.