ANGUILLA — Dale Belock 43 yr. old male and Korinne Belock 42 yr. old female from Tampa Florida USA appeared before the Magistrate Court The Valley, today Friday 4th December 2020 to answer a charge of Breach of the Quarantine Regulation by failing to remain within the bubble.

The couple pleaded guilty to the charge. Korinne was reprimanded and discharged and Dale was charged the sum of five thousand dollars $5000.00 to be paid immediately.