22 confirmed COVID-19 cases today

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — As of December 31st, there were twenty two (22) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however eleven (11) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to ninety eight (98). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand four hundred and fifty six (1456).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring ninety six (96) people in home isolation. Two (2) patients remains hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to one thousand three hundred and thirty one (1331). One hundred and seventy nine (179) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) have tested 1894 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), while CPS tested 10, 242 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Minister Panneflek wishes all citizens and visitors, a safe and prosperous New Year. May this New Year bring good health, happiness and good fortune to all. As we transition into 2021, please remember to wear a mask, maintain a social distance of 2-meters, practice good hand hygiene and refrain from large gatherings.