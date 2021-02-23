St. Maarten National Basketball Association joins International Basketball Union

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The International Basketball Union (IBU) is excited to announce the addition of the St. Maarten National Basketball Association (SXMNBA) as its third member and first from the Caribbean region.

The SXMNBA joins Ke Aupuni (Kingdom of) Hawai’i Athletics and White Mountain Basketball of the Apache Nation (Arizona, USA) as charter members of the IBU, which was only launched in January of 2021.

SXMNBA FACEBOOK PAGE: https://www.facebook.com/SXMNBA/

About the SXMNBA:

The SXMNBA is a basketball organization for ages of eight to 50 years who seek recreational, competitive and high-performance opportunities on the local, regional and international scenes. Their mission is to lead, train and develop young men and women to compete on a higher level in sports, education and social activities. SXMNBA is committed to developing youth to becoming strong leaders by supporting and assisting them at the highest level athletically, academically and socially.

SXMNBA is planning to participate in the Dutch Caribbean Games, Kingdom Games, CBC Games and upcoming IBU regional and global championships.

IBU FACEBOOK PAGE: https://www.facebook.com/internationalbasketballunion/

About the IBU:

The IBU (2021 launch) is a global basketball organization for independent and non-FIBA member national basketball federations and associations focused on the promotion and development of the game of basketball, especially in underserved regions, through the organization of regional and global youth and senior representative team competitions in both 5×5 and 3×3 formats as well as player, coach and administrator development camps, clinics and education.