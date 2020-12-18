Worldwide association of SERs will gather virtually in corona year Board meeting AICESIS 2020

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao – The global association of economic and social advisory councils and similar institutions AICESIS will meet virtually on Thursday, December 17, 2020, for its annual board meeting.

During this meeting, in which SER Curaçao will participate as board member, the latest developments regarding the activities of AICESIS will be discussed as well as the prospects and activities for the new year.

Among other things, AICESIS’ financial report and activity report for 2019 will be reviewed, as well as the added value of the cooperation with the International Labour Organization ILO and the United Nations Economic and Social Council ECOSOC.

The board members will also have the opportunity to briefly elaborate on how the regions they represent deal with the socio-economic effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

The last board meeting took place in March 2019 in Curaçao where delegates from eighteen countries met in the conference room of the Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino. The AICESIS board meeting 2019 was followed by a workshop on digital revolution.

More information can be found on the website of SER Curaçao under the heading ‘Actueel/Conferenties (https://ser.cw/actueel/conferenties/). SER Curaçao has been an active member of the board on behalf of the Latin American and Caribbean region since 2017. SER Curaçao also fulfils the role of acting Secretary-General of AICESIS for the region. More information about the tasks and activities of AICESIS can be found at www.aicesis.com.