RAPF Investigates Shooting Incident in The Quarter

Anguilla — The RAPF is presently investigating an incident which occurred today Tuesday 19th January 2021 in the village of The Quarter Anguilla, where a firearm was discharged and the alleged assailant abscond from the scene in a motor vehicle. No one was injured as a result of the incident.

The RAPF is appealing to anyone who would have been in the area of The Quarter at about 11:20am on Tuesday 19th January 2021, or who may have heard or seen anything suspicious, to contact the Major Crime Unit of the Royal Anguilla Police Force at telephone number 497- 5333.

Persons can also speak to any police officer who they are comfortable with, or who they can confide in. Additionally, information can be sent via the RAPF Tips Website by logging on to www.gov.ai/911 which is a secure website.