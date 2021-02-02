ONLINE EXEMPTION PROCESS FOR PERSONS DEPARTING TRINIDAD & TOBAGO

Port of Spain, February 1, 2021. Caribbean Airlines advises that effective immediately, all persons departing the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago must adhere to the new online exemption process implemented by the Ministry of National Security, Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

Prior to their date of travel, persons wishing to depart Trinidad and Tobago for any international or regional destination, must apply for a travel exemption via the website https://services.mns.gov.tt/ travelexemption

Customers are reminded that their exemption approvals are applied against the respective passports submitted on their exemption request forms, and they must present the same travel documents used with the request forms at check-in.

Passengers may obtain online exemptions up to the time of check-in.

Caribbean Airlines also encourages all passengers to verify the entry requirements and other important travel information for their intended destination using the Caribbean Airlines Sherpa Tool at https://apply.joinsherpa.com/ travel-restrictions? affiliateid=cal