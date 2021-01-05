IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION OF CARIBBEAN AIRLINES FLIGHTS TO HAVANA, CUBA

Port of Spain, — Caribbean Airlines advises that its commercial service to Havana, Cuba is suspended with immediate effect until further notice.

This follows correspondence from the Instituto de Aeronáutica Civil de Cuba (IACC) advising of the country’s latest protocols and restrictions re: inbound commercial flights to combat COVID-19.

Persons with bookings to Cuba are asked to contact the airline’s Reservations Sales and Service Centre.

Caribbean Airlines regrets any inconvenience caused and thanks its valued customers for their understanding.