Greenhouse being built for senior citizens

SABA, BOTTOM — The construction of a new greenhouse has started adjacent to the hospital in The Bottom. The greenhouse will be completely wheelchair accessible for the clients of the LIFE Center, a program for the senior citizens.

Commissioner of Health Care and Agriculture Rolando Wilson, head of the Planning Bureau Bobby Zagers and Planning Bureau project manager Evita Pronk visited the location on Thursday to take a look at the 22ft. by 12ft. greenhouse, being built by Donisa Construction.

The construction should be completed by the end of March. The structure, made of wood, will have netting on the side so wind can pass through it, and a plastic roof. The shelves on which the plants will be placed, will be at the wheelchair height. A ramp has already been put in place by Work Monster, which also poured the foundation.

The cistern that is already on the site will be used to water the plants, mostly vegetables such as lettuce, sweet peppers, Chinese cabbage, chives and kale. The clients will determine which plants they want to grow and will each have their assigned space.

The benefits of this project are multiple, said Commissioner Wilson. “This will help to keep the clients of LIFE Center healthy, strong and active,” he said. The LIFE Center is linked to the Benevolent Foundation, the foundation that runs the senior citizens’ home, located next to the hospital.

The greenhouse project is financed by the Dutch Ministry of Education, Culture and Science (OCW), the Public Entity Saba and the Benevolent Foundation. A similar greenhouse has also been constructed at the primary school, the Sacred Heart School so children can learn to grow their own vegetables.