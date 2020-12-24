By Minister Jacqueline Richardson

DARE TO BELIEVE GOD! #1

“Is there any thing too hard for the Lord?” Genesis 18:14a

Many of you today truly love the Lord. You pray and you know the Word of God. What is that thing that you’ve been waiting for God to manifest in your life or on your behalf? What is that situation in which you’ve been waiting and praying to see a change? What is that area where you’ve been crying out to God because you desperately need a breakthrough? Whatever the need is in your life today, I’m here to challenge you to dare to believe God.

DARE TO BELIEVE GOD! #2

God knows exactly what He is doing when he allows each challenge to come your way. Remember that as a child of God, nothing can happen to you unless God allows it. The difficulty may be coming from the enemy or through your enemies, but God allows it. Sometimes it may seem as if you’re doing all you know to do, and you’re still in the midst of the fire. Don’t bend—don’t bow to the enemy—and you will not burn. Dare to believe God today. Know that this trial did not come to destroy you or to pull you under. God has allowed it for you to see how great a God He is.

DARE TO BELIEVE GOD! #3

Some of you today are in dire financial situations. Others face family difficulties or the need for healing in their bodies. Whatever your situation is, remember that the God we serve is an awesome God. He has never lost a battle. The battle that stands before you today isn’t yours, but it belongs to God. God is able to deliver you just as He delivered Daniel from the lions’ den, just as He took Joseph out of the pit and placed him in the palace. You are on the brink of a miracle. But you must begin to see it in your spirit and believe that it’s possible.

DARE TO BELIEVE GOD! #4

It doesn’t matter what your family or your friends have said. What really matters is what God has said about you. For those of you who feel today like you’re all alone in this battle, God says in Isaiah 43:2, “When thou passest through the waters, I will be with thee; and through the rivers, they shall not overflow thee: when thou walkest through the fire, thou shalt not be burned; neither shall the flame kindle upon thee.”

DARE TO BELIEVE GOD! #5

Be encouraged today, God is with you. It may feel like He’s forgotten you or that He’s on vacation, but don’t rely on your feelings—rely on your faith in a faithful God. Our God is a God who cannot lie. You will not die, but you will live and declare the works of the Lord. You will not be made ashamed. God will deliver you. The money that you so desperately need will be provided, even if God has to send it on an eagle’s wings. God is never late; He is always on time.

DARE TO BELIEVE GOD! #6

Things may look dark or seem impossible, but with God all things are possible. I challenge you today to take God at His Word. Look in the Word of God and see what He says about the need that you face right now. Read the words aloud. Sometimes we need to hear ourselves saying what the Word of God say. We often know the scriptures in our heads, but until they reach our spirits they don’t bring forth fruit. Stop praying the problems and pray the Word of God. Offer thanksgiving and praise unto God using the Word of God. He promised that He will hasten His Word to perform it. His Word will not return to Him void.

DARE TO BELIEVE GOD! FINAL.

Dare to believe God today. You may be in a situation like that of Job. Maybe, while you were in the midst of what you thought was the worst trial, more fuel was added and the fire got even hotter. Remember that the hotter the fire, the greater the manifestation of God’s glory in your life will be when you come through. The bigger the test, the greater the testimony. The bigger the mess, the greater the message. Allow the Holy Spirit in you to show you how God is delivering you. You must see yourself coming through the fire and not being burned. Stop thinking about breaking down—you’re about to have a breakthrough.