Caribbean Airlines launches non-stop service from Barbados to JFK, New York



Port-of-Spain, Trinidad & Tobago, — Subject to regulatory approvals, Caribbean Airlines will launch service between Barbados (BGI) and JFK, New York from April 01, 2021. The airline will celebrate the event with a special BOGO promotion: buy one get one at 50% off (conditions apply).

“This is a significant milestone for Caribbean Airlines, and reiterates our commitment to giving our customers options and access to regional and international destinations. This will further improve connectivity and expand our network which is one of our main objectives.” said Garvin Medera CEO, Caribbean Airlines.

The non-stop service between BGI and JFK will operate as one-way sectors on Thursday out of Barbados and Saturday out of New York.

CARIBBEAN AIRLINES FLIGHT SCHEDULE BETWEEN BARBADOS TO NEW YORK

Flight Frequency Origin Destination Depart Arrive BW154 THURSDAY BGI JFK 12:40 p.m. 5:30 p.m. BW153 SATURDAY JFK BGI 8:50 a.m. 1:35 p.m.

For details and to book flights visit www.caribbean-airlines.com, call the Reservations Sales and Service Center and Travel Agents.

Caribbean Airlines encourages all passengers to verify the entry requirements and other important travel information for their intended destination using the Caribbean Airlines Sherpa Tool at https://travelguidelines. caribbean-airlines.com/