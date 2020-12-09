Caribbean Airlines Expands Its Cargo Services in the US

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago — Caribbean Airlines Cargo has partnered with the General Sales and Service Agent (GSSA), Network Cargo Management Corp to expand its coverage in the United States (US). The arrangement took effect on December 07, 2020.

The agreement with Network Cargo Management excludes the territories of Miami and New

York, which are Caribbean Airlines’ main gateways to the Caribbean. Sales and operations in these territories will continue to be managed by Caribbean Airlines Cargo.

As Caribbean Airlines Cargo’s General Sales Agent in the US, Network Cargo Management

connects freight forwarders operating within the United States to several destinations in the

Caribbean.

Through this alliance, customers interested in shipping to the Caribbean may:

-Access shipping services for cargo originating from within the US via thousands of

cargo agents in the United States.

-Customers who prefer to select Caribbean Airline Cargo’s freight collect option, may

make payments utilizing their local currency. They may also benefit from the airline’s

loyalty program where they can earn miles for travel rewards.

The airline recently increased its freighter schedule from six (6) to twelve (12) weekly flights for the holiday peak season. Caribbean Airlines operates weekly B 767 – 300 freighter flights, offering 120,000 pounds of capacity between Miami and several Caribbean destinations including Trinidad, Georgetown, Kingston, Montego Bay and Barbados.

The carrier also transports cargo on its B 737 – 800 and ATR passenger flights to Caribbean

destinations including but not limited to Antigua, Nassau, St. Vincent, St. Martin, Grenada, St. Lucia, Georgetown, Barbados, Kingston and Tobago.

As borders reopen, the airline is expected to re-introduce passenger and cargo flights to other Caribbean countries. Additionally, shipments may be moved throughout the region via Caribbean Airline’s cargo charter service.