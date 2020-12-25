X-mas spirit of sharing at MPC and Sundial School

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On the last school day before the Xmas vacation students of Milton Peters College enjoyed a virtual X-mas show by viewing a video in which their schoolmates showcased their talents, such as fashion design, music, dance and modeling.

Teachers and staff collaborated with K1 Brittania, Prime Distributors, Carpios Fruits and Vegetables and the Guardian Group and gave back to MPC and Sundial families in need: parents were invited to pick up a Xmas-lunch, a gift package and an inspirational poem, created by one of the teachers.

MPC and Sundial School would like to wish everyone a Merry Xmas and a Safe and Happy New Year!