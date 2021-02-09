Virtual tour of St. Maarten General Hospital launched

CAY HILL, Sint Maarten — A virtual tour of the St. Maarten General Hospital (SMGH), currently under construction, has been launched this week by St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

“The virtual tour is a nice animated video that takes you inside the entire SMGH building and surrounding area. It gives you a very good impression on what a patient room will look like, how the operating rooms are designed and much more”, stated SMGH Project Manager, Erika van der Horst enthusiastically.

SMMC has added several medical specialties to its roster of care in the past years aimed at delivering “Quality Care Close To Home” and simultaneously transitioning to become a general hospital in the form of St. Maarten General Hospital: a prominent medical institution in the Caribbean. SMGH will be a state-of-the-art hospital, major hurricane resilient and means an expansion to the following:

16.500 m2 gross surface

110 In-patient beds, divided by: 8 special care beds (ICU/MCU/CCU) 48 medical surgical beds 38 mother & child beds 16 daycare positions

4 Operating theatres

30 Dialysis chairs

Turn-Key including Medical Equipment, Furniture

LEED certification (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design)

200 MPH wind resistance

7 day self-sustainable

Helipad

Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP)

SMGH is expected to be operational by the end of 2023 with the entire project being completed by the end of 2024. It is expected that SMGH will further increase St. Maarten’s medical tourism, adding to the general economy of the island while simultaneously diversifying it.

Take a look inside SMGH here:

The general public is encouraged to follow SMGH’s construction progress via SMMC’s Facebook Page, its LinkedIn page and the SMGH section of the SMMC website.