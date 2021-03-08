UP Party praises women on International Women’s Day

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — The United People’s UP Party says St. Maarten must be proud of its position on gender equality in 2021 “as it safeguards the rights of women and ensures that all women will have an equal opportunity to sit at the leadership tables in our society.”

The UP Party issued a release Sunday praising its two top female members. It said St. Maarten is stronger Today because of the increased role of women in positions of leadership. “We are proud of our two top female Government officials and commend them on their role in “steadying the ship amidst troubled waters.”

“The UP Party salutes Second Chair of Parliament and Faction Leader Grisha Heyliger-Marten and Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunication (TEATT) the honourable Ludmila De Weever for their continued leadership in Parliament and the Council of Ministers.

The release was issued by President of the Party Francisco Lacroes, who said the UP Party’s goal includes safeguarding gender equality. “The strength of women was on display throughout the global pandemic COVID-19 in which women both internationally and here at home displayed the type of leadership character that has forever changed the global outlook on women in leadership roles for the better.

“International Women’s Day is fittingly celebrated this year under the theme Choose to Challenge, and two of the United People’s UP Party’s strongest women are centre stage in the fight to stabilize St. Maarten’s Economy and restore a true sense of Democracy. They continue to meet challenges head on and are showing that they can be the game changers.”

MP Heyliger-Marten juggles being a devoted wife and mother while at the same time fighting on an international and local level to ensure that the people of St. Maarten can finally attain real autonomy.

Minister De Weever’s role as the driver of economic activity and ensuring the country’s sustainable redevelopment post-COVID-19 is perhaps the most critical role for a woman on St. Maarten. Her Ministry leads the charge to return tourist activity to the island, re-open the Airport and Harbor at the same time while attracting new business to the island. Together they are changing the outlook of St. Maarten’s economic and democratic future to benefit all citizens.

“Women continue to make St. Maarten a place to proudly call home. We could not be more pleased as a Political Party to have women of such great strength representing the people both on the Executive and the Legislative Branch,” said Lacroes.

“Today, on behalf of the United People’s Party, including its founding members, we salute all the women of St. Maarten. Your efforts to keep the family together, and pursue your career, make the difference that will save a nation.”