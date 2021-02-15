POLICE UPDATE: Two unrelated murders logged in less than 24 hours

POLICE UPDATE FIRST MURDER CASE:



Man fatally stabbed on Tassel road, Cul-De Sac

The police dispatch received several calls on Sunday evening February 14th 2021, around 11.30 pm, concerning a double-stabbing that took place at a bar located on the Tassel road.

When the patrol and ambulance personnel arrived on the scene, they were informed that both victims had already been transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center by a private vehicle. The patrol approached several persons who were on the scene gathering information on what exactly had taken place.

At SMMC the detectives were notified that both victims, who were in critical condition, could not give a statement to the detectives.

Early this morning the police were notified by the personnel of the Sint Maarten Medical Center that one of the victims had succumbed to his injuries. The identity of the victim is currently being withheld until all families of the victim have been properly notified.

If you or anyone you know may have information as to what took place do not hesitate to contact the Police Detective Department at +1 721 54 22222 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge). You can also visit the website at www.policesxm.sx to report crime anonymously via the tip contact form, or you can leave a Private Message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten) if you know or suspect something.

This investigation is currently ongoing, more details into what took place will be provided as soon as they become available. Police Force would like to express its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

POLICE UPDATE SECOND MURDER CASE:



Women found deceased in her home at Beacon Hill

The Police Patrol and Ambulance department were sent to White Sands road in Beacon Hill, on Monday February 15th 2021, at approximately 12.00 pm where they encountered a female victim who was lying on the ground in her home and not showing any signs of life.

After conducting a brief investigation on the scene it was concluded that the victim died of foul play. The doctor, who arrived later on the scene pronounced the death of the victim. The body of the victim has been confiscated for further investigation.

The identity of the victim is currently being withheld until all families of the victim have been properly notified. So far, the police have no clear picture of what had taken place up to now. If you or anyone you know may have information as to what took place do not hesitate to contact the Police Detective Department at +1 721 54 22222 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge).

You can also visit the website at www.policesxm.sx to report crime anonymously via the tip contact form, or you can leave a Private Message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten) if you know or suspect something.

This investigation is currently ongoing, more details into what took place will be provided as soon as they become available. Police Force would like to express its condolence to the family of the deceased.



Previous story



~ First two murder cases for the year 2021~

BEACON HILL, St. Maarten – The investigations into two unrelated murders occurring in less than 24 hours are keeping police busy.

The first murder – the stabbing of a Venezuelan who resides in St. Maarten – is said to have occurred late Sunday night into the wee hours of today, Monday. The man was found stabbed to death at a yet to be disclosed location. The murderer(s) is still at large.

The second murder is that of a woman found in a house in Beacon Hill around 1:00pm today. The person(s) who discovered the body alerted police. The exact cause of death, whether stabbing or shooting – is know yet known by this news team.

Police is investigating two unrelated murders.

No official statement was yet been issued by the police spokesman.